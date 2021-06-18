Clear skies tonight and overnight lows in the low 60’s. Winds pick up tonight in the Yakima & Kittitas Valley 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday winds pick up 10-15 mph and gusts 20+ mph for both Yakima and Tri-Cities, expect high temperatures in the low 90’s for Yakima and upper 90’s for Tri-Cities. Father’s Day will be warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s for most of the region. Summer Solstice begins Sunday night at 8:31 PM. Next week get ready for the heat, some areas will see temperatures in the triple digits and may even break some high temperature records.
Tri-Cities:
Monday... 104/65 (Record: 101/1982)
Tuesday... 97/65 (Record: 106/1958
Yakima:
Monday... 102/65 (Record: 99/1973)
Tuesday... 95/63 (Record: 102/1958)
*Fire danger will increase this weekend due to the high temperatures, low humidity and breezy winds 15-20 mph. Please be fire wise.