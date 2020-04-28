BENTON CITY, WA - The end of April typically marks Spring Barrel weekend for dozens of local wineries. Of course that has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, that does not mean you still can't do a wine tasting. Several Benton City wineries are hosting virtual tastings nearly every night of the week on Facebook. Owners and winemakers share a live video for a tasting and answer questions in the comments.
"With this, you still haven't lost the connection with the people," said Shae Frichette of Frichette Winery. "Even though we are, you know, quarantined and staying at home - you still get that really great connection. In the wine industry we miss our guests, we miss our fans."
The tastings are at 6 p.m. The weekly calendar is posted on the winery's Facebook pages and on Visit Tri-Cities.