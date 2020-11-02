WEST RICHLAND, WA- 'Chocolate bombs' are a new social media trend that is changing the way people enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. One local baker decided to create her own versions of the popular treat and now it's taking off.
The videos of warm milk pouring over a baseball-sized ball of chocolate which melts together to create a cup of hot cocoa have gone viral some dubbing it "Chocolate Bomb".
The new take on a cup of hot chocolate made its way to local home baker and owner of 'Cupcake Creations', Dusti Hays. This year, she decided to create her take on the viral trend and sell them from her bakery.
Recently videos of her chocolate bombs were shared on social media and she noticed a big change.
"This week has been a blow-up for my business... I honestly never expected to get this big. This is like my side gig, I used it to help pay the bills and all that while going through college and so this has just now grown so much," Hays said.
Hays started 'Cupcake Creations' nearly six years ago in hopes of bringing her designs to life through a sweet treat. Now, she's thinking about expanding with how much her business has grown this past year.
Hay's 'bombs' come in a variety of flavors from pumpkin spice hot chocolate, salted caramel mocha, chai tea latte, peppermint mocha, and of course the classic hot chocolate. Each bomb ranges in price from $5 to $10 iff you add a mug with your order.
For more information and to order visit her 'Cupcake Creations' Facebook page.