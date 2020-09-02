TRI-CITIES, WA- Many local students are in their first week of distance learning with the new start to the school year comes challenges for parents, students, and teachers.
From classrooms to computer screens, desks to kitchen tables, the new school year looks different for everyone.
Jennifer Flagole, a Behavior Intervention Specialist at the Pasco School District, works closely with students, and teachers to help them succeed in the school year. She says the remote learning transition hasn't been easy especially this spring.
"We didn't have a set schedule in the spring it was really left up to the teacher to do whatever they wanted basically and we had kind of been directed not to give new instruction in the spring but it will be basically like normal school this time around," Flagole said.
Most students will now be on a schedule, graded regularly, and required to be in their virtual classroom daily. All to help students feel a sense of normalcy.
"Those live times over zoom with a teacher is going to be all about that community building checking in with them making sure they are doing okay," Flagole said.
When it comes to helping students stay focused and motivated at home, she says it is important to talk with your child daily and get them on a schedule early.
"I think getting up in the morning just like you would on a normal school day eating your breakfast before school, getting dressed because then it just helps to put their mind in the normal school frame where they are ready to learn," Flagole said.
Flagole says it is also doing what is best for your family and what time works for everyone.
"If your child works better in the evenings than maybe some of those pieces that can be done on their own you can move to the evening whatever works for your students," Flagole said.
Flagole also recommends making a private work space in your home that separates school and home life. She said using something as simple as a tri-fold poster can help make learning private.
"I think for kids it just helps them recognize this is something that is set aside just for school and this isn't my playtime when I'm in this spot this is my work time," Flagole said.
She also said it is important to keep a positive mindset around your children to help them stay motivated and excited about remote learning.
"This is hard for all of us adults and the kids and we just need to have a growth mindset and understand there might be bumps along the way but we just have to keep trying and got to try and stay positive," Flagole said.
Flagole recommends any parent to reach out to their student's teacher or other parents if they feel stressed out or need help. She said the best way is to find a site for parents like this one made for Pasco School District to help.