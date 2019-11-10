BENTON COUNTY, WA- Benton County Fire District #1 one received a special donation this summer. The vintage fire truck that belonged to the late Jerry Sleater. He passed away this last spring.
Sleater started with Benton County Fire District #1 in 1964 as a volunteer firefighter. He served as a firefighter and a commissioner for 55 years.
The 1929 American LaFrance was donated by the Sleater family in his honor. It is one of three left in the United States.
"We are proud and honored to have it," said Fire Chief Lonnie Click.
Chief Click says Sleater loved his 1929 fire truck.
"He took it to events, drive it around and show it off," says Chief Click.
They recently added a plaque to the truck to honor Sleater.
The fire engine resides at Station 130 in Kennewick, the very place that Sleater started his career with District 1.
"it's a lot of fun you know, people wave at you and honk," Chief Click said.
You can see the vintage fire truck out at events and parades around the area for years to come.