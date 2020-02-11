February Sun
Partly to mostly sunny today with winds becoming breezy this afternoon (Gusts 20-30 mph). Morning temperatures in in the upper 20s-30s, upper 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Quiet weather and mild temperatures will continue through Wednesday with a ridge of high pressure sitting off the Pacific Northwest coast. We will see a couple of weak upper level disturbances move through the ridge today. This will result in some mid/high level clouds at times and a slight chance for a few snow showers in the mountains. Highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s.
A cold front will push through the Pacific Northwest Thursday afternoon/evening with scattered lowland rain showers and mountain snow. Highs cool to near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s. Slight chance for a leftover shower early Friday morning, then clearing skies and breezy winds, highs in the low 50s. A stronger front arrives late Saturday with lowering snow levels we could even see a little rain/snow mix for some areas, especially in the Kittitas Valleys. Heavy snow will also be possible in the Cascades and Blues. Highs drop into the 40s and lows in the 30s. A few leftover showers are possible early Sunday morning, otherwise mainly dry and breezy, highs in the low 50s.
Ridging returns next Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.