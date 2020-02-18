Terrific Tuesday...! Lots of sunshine and light winds today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs near 50.
High pressure will dominate our weather through Wednesday night providing us with sunny days and seasonably mild with highs near 50 and lows in the 20s. An approaching front from the Gulf of Alaska will weaken as it moves onshore late Thursday-Friday morning. This system will bring a chance for some light mountain snow and maybe a stray shower Friday. Saturday looks quiet with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
A stronger front arrives Sunday with gusty winds, lowland rain and heavy mountain snow. We will need to keep an eye on the potential for a little mix late Sunday evening/night in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Highs in the upper 40s-near 50. High pressure returns early next week with sunshine and quiet weather. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s.
