Enjoy today... Mostly sunny and lighter winds today. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-low 30s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs near 50.
The next Pacific weather system will dive south from the Gulf of Alaska tonight with increasing clouds late this evening. As this system move inland it will start producing snow in the Cascades and we could see a little rain and maybe a few snowflakes in the lower elevations early Thursday morning. The pressure gradient will tighten significantly Thursday with this system resulting in gusty winds between 40-55 mph. As the front moves across the region Thursday Heavy snow will develop in the mountains with scattered rain showers for the lower elevation. This system will open the door to a series of upper-level disturbances that will keep heavy snow falling in the Cascades and Blues through early Saturday morning. A strong low-level jet (around 5,000 ft above the ground) develops Friday behind the front with gusty winds mixing down to the surface. We will likely need to issue a Wind Advisory or Warning for Thursday and Friday.
Heavy Mountain Snow... Thursday-Early Saturday Morning (Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories will needed)
- Cascades: 18-36"
- North Blues: 12-30"
- South Blues: 6-12"
- Gusty Winds 40-50 mph
- Blowing/Drifting Snow
- Dangerous Driving
- Delays and Closures
High pressure returns this weekend with sunshine and quiet weather. Temperatures cool into the mid 40s-near 50 with overnight lows in the 20s. The dry weather continues early next week with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s.