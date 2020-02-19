Wonderful Wednesday! Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures after a cold start this morning with temps in the low 20s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs near 50.
High pressure will dominate our weather through Friday providing us with sunny days and seasonably mild with highs mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s. An approaching front from the Gulf of Alaska will weaken and spilt as it pushes into the ridge late Thursday. This will result in a slight increase of afternoon clouds.
A stronger front arrives along the coast Saturday and pushing east of the Cascades Sunday with gusty winds, lowland rain and heavy mountain snow. At this time I can't rule out a little rain/snow mix in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys Sunday morning. Models have us drying out Sunday night as the snow levels drop to around 500 ft. Highs in the upper 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s.
High pressure returns early next week with sunshine and quiet weather. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s.
