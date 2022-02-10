Today... Mostly sunny and very warm today with record highs this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
Friday... As the ridge moves inland a northeasterly flow will develop allowing cooler air to sag south from Canada (advection). This cool air advection and a stronger inversion should drop the temperatures into the 50s with lows in the 20s-near 30. Patchy late night/early morning fog will also be possible.
Weekend... The ridge remains over the Pacific Northwest with mostly sunny skies after patchy morning fog. Highs near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s.
Early Next Week... A front moves onshore Monday with breezy winds and a chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s. Ridging returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the low-mid 50s and lows near 30.