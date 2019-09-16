Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and light rain this morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs near 70.
A slow moving cold front will produce light showers this morning along and east of Hwy 395. Cool and unstable air aloft, behind the front, will continue to produce scattered showers and t-storms west of the Cascades today and a slight chance east (mainly along the east slopes and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys). Skies will clear overnight and we should start Tuesday off with some sunshine, but that will not last for long. Another system will drop south along the British Columbia coast increasing our clouds and giving us another chance for cool, breezy showers. Highs will struggle to climb into the mid 60s.
A cold and unstable upper level low will be overhead Wednesday with scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms. Any t-storms that develop could produce some small hail. Highs in the mid 60s-near 70s. Drier and warmer Thursday-Saturday as high pressure returns, highs in the mid-upper 70s. Another front Sunday will bring a chance for stray showers , highs mid-upper 70s.