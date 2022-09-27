Sunny and very warm this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
High pressure will bring us one more day with near record high temperatures across eastern WA/OR. A cold front, currently sitting, in the Pacific will move onshore tomorrow morning and usher in change by midday. We can expect increasing clouds, winds with gusts 20-25 mph and a few scattered showers developing late Wednesday evening/night through early Thursday morning. Models are also suggesting a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm mainly over the Blues. Morning clouds and maybe a few sprinkles Thursday. Clearing skies Thursday afternoon as the from pushes east of the region with lingering mountain showers, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
High pressure returns Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s and lows in the mid 40s-near 50. Ridging will keep us dry, sunny and warm over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
