Sunny, light winds and warm today... Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
High pressure will continue to provide us with unseasonably warm temperatures through Friday. A cut-off low will approach the coast of CA Thursday and will likely send some mid/high level clouds in our direction as it moves on shore Friday.
A strong cold front will drop south from the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday ushering in some BIG changes for the Pacific Northwest. Breezy, much cooler and a good chance for rain Saturday with high falling into the mid 60s! Windy (gusts 30-40 mph) and cooler Sunday with highs in the low-mid 60s.