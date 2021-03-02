Early morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny and pleasantly warm this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
Quiet weather this week and a slow warming through Friday with highs climbing into the mid-upper 60s. A weak disturbance will move across the region Friday night with a slight (10-20%) chance for a stray shower or sprinkle. Cooler air spills into the region this weekend with highs dropping into the mid 50s-low 60s. Another weak system will bring rain and snow showers to the mountains Sunday with a slight chance for a stray raindrop in the lower elevations. Partly sunny and mainly dry early next week with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 20s-mid 30s.