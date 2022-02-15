Calm, clear and mild for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin tonight and breezy to gusty winds for the Kittitas Valley (15-25 mph) overnight lows in the 20s and 30s...feels like faux spring, with that said there will be snow tonight/tomorrow morning for the Oregon/Washington Blues with 1-3" of accumulation. Conditions through Friday will be sunny dry and warm with daytime highs in the upper 50s flirting with the low 60s. Saturday as a cold front approaches we’ll see breezy to gusty winds and lowland rain showers and mountain snow developing into Sunday morning with a slight chance of rain/snow mix Monday morning (Presidents Day) for the Columbia Basin into the foothills.
Feels Like 'Faux' Spring...Not For Everyone!
