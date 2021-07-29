Festival-goers line up outside Gorge as Watershed 2021 kicks off

GEORGE, Wash. - A weekend of cowboy hats, knockoff boots and country stars awaits many as Watershed 2021 prepares for opening day tomorrow at the Gorge.
The mainstage lineup includes big names such as Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett.
With less than 24 hours until the amphitheater gates open, festival goers are already on their way to get the perfect camping spot.
A tweet from WSDOT East shows the view from the I-90 eastbound Silica Road exit, where cars and campers are lining up to get into the campgrounds and get the party started.
A post from Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) provides 12 essential tips to making the most and staying safe during this year's festivities.
GCSO also encourages concert goers to subscribe to their alert system in case of emergencies at the venue or campgrounds. You can subscribe by texting GORGEALERTS to 888777.