Patchy freezing fog this morning in the Yakima Valley. Everyone else... Partly cloudy, breezy and a chance for a few stray morning showers. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
The front that brought us showers overnight has now pushed east and is being followed by an upper-level disturbance. This will keep snow showers falling in the mountains through tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades and Blues...
- Cascade Passes - until 4pm Today
- 3-4,000 ft: 1-5"
- Above 4,000 ft: 6-8"
- Blues - until 4 AM Thursday
- 3 to 6"
- Gusts 20-35 mph
Thanksgiving looks nice as ridging returns to the Pacific Northwest, highs in the upper 40s. It's that time of year when high pressure sets up, we get a temperature inversion, resulting in low clouds and fog - Gray Season! We'll need to watch out for this Friday through next Tuesday. Highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s. Models are showing a weak upper-level disturbance on Saturday falling apart as it moves over the Cascades, but it might help mix out some of the low clouds and fog. The ridge builds early next week and will likely lead to air stagnation issues for the last week of November.