Feeling like March for this first day of February! Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today and a windy day in the foothills withs gusts 40-55 mph. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 40s-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-upper 50s.
Large upper-level trough is currently sitting off the west coast with a surface front slowly pushing onshore. This is producing a strong southerly flow ahead of the front with much of the region looking at daytimes 10-15 degrees above average. Snow levels have jumped to 4,000 ft with the potential of moderate snowfall for higher mountain passes. The front is also producing a tight pressure in the Blues and foothills, resulting in gusty winds through tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory until 10 pm.... Cascades
- Above 4,000 ft
- 5-10 Inches (White and Stevens Pass)
Wind Advisory until Tuesday 4 AM... Blues Foothills
- Wind: S 20-35 mph
- Gusts: 40-55 mph
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
The upper-level trough moves inland Tuesday with a few scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Wednesday looks mainly dry and cooler with a few mountain showers, highs in the mid 40s-near 50. Another upper-level system will bring breezy winds to the region Thursday and Friday with a chance for more mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s-low 50s. High pressure should provide us dry weather for the weekend and slightly warmer than average temperatures with highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s.