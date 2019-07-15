Partly Cloudy and breezy this afternoon with gusts 15-25 mph. Slight increase in the fire danger this afternoon with the breezy winds and dry vegetation.  Maybe a stray shower or two today.  Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. 

Upper level low off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island will keep us in a cyclonic flow pumping some moisture and limited instability into the Pacific Northwest.  This will result in a few scattered showers over the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys today and possibly a t-storms along the east slopes and Blues.  The low hangs around through Tuesday/Wednesday with a slight chance of showers/t-storms mainly over the mountains.  Breezy at times through Friday.  Highs in the 80s (below average) and lows in the 50s-60s. 

Mostly sunny Friday-Sunday with a slow warming trend.  Highs start in the low-mid 80s on Friday and end in the upper 80s-low 90s by Sunday. 

