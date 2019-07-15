Partly Cloudy and breezy this afternoon with gusts 15-25 mph. Slight increase in the fire danger this afternoon with the breezy winds and dry vegetation. Maybe a stray shower or two today. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Upper level low off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island will keep us in a cyclonic flow pumping some moisture and limited instability into the Pacific Northwest. This will result in a few scattered showers over the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys today and possibly a t-storms along the east slopes and Blues. The low hangs around through Tuesday/Wednesday with a slight chance of showers/t-storms mainly over the mountains. Breezy at times through Friday. Highs in the 80s (below average) and lows in the 50s-60s.
Mostly sunny Friday-Sunday with a slow warming trend. Highs start in the low-mid 80s on Friday and end in the upper 80s-low 90s by Sunday.