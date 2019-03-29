Happy Friday!
Mostly cloudy today with a chance for a few showers. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-low 40, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-near 60.
Two chances for scattered showers today. Chance #1… A weak disturbance rotating around an upper level low over western MT is currently producing light showers from Moses Lake to Dayton. These showers are moving southwest and will give us a chance for light showers or sprinkles later this morning through midday/early afternoon. Chance #2… An upper level low off the coast of CA/OR will send some instability our way late afternoon/evening producing hit or miss shower and maybe a stray thunderstorm. The best chance for any t-storm will be in the mountains.
Saturday looks to be the nicest day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy Sunday as the low moves on shore and a chance for a few afternoon/evening showers in the Cascades. There is a slight chance that one or two of them may sneak into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Mainly dry Monday, highs low 60s. Several systems push into the Pacific Northwest with varying chances of rain next Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly sunny and warmer next Thursday as high pressure returns, highs in the mid-upper 60s.