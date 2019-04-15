Good Morning,
Increasing clouds tonight with scattered showers developing tonight. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
Upper level low currently sitting off the coast of OR will increase our clouds today and give us a chance for scattered showers tonight as it moves across the region. The best chance for rain will be in the Cascades and Blues. This addition mountain rain will likely cause rivers, creeks and streams to rise again creating additional flooding. Tuesday looks mainly dry with highs in the 60s. A weak front will push across the Pacific Northwest Tuesday night with a few showers.
High pressure builds Wednesday and Thursday resulting in a nice warming trend with highs in the mid 70s by Thursday. A stronger cold front arrives with rain on Friday and the potential for more flooding. Partly to mostly sunny and cooler this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Monty