Mostly Cloudy tonight with a few sprinkles in Tri-Cities mostly cloudy & calm for Yakima low temps upper 20’s and low 30’s for Tri-Cities. Partly to mostly sunny Friday for Yakima & Tri-Cities high temps in the 40’s. Nice day Saturday to start off mostly sunny then the clouds move in Saturday evening, daytime highs in the 40’s for Yakima and 50’s for Tri-Cities. Chance of rain Saturday night in Yakima and Sunday for Yakima & Tri- Cities. Snow showers on and off all weekend in the Cascades.
Few Sprinkles For Tri-Cities Tonight
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.