More scattered showers possible tonight otherwise mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the 30s. Tomorrow mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s. The rest of the week looks to be mild with partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry highs will be in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s. The weekend will be slightly warmer Saturday and a chance of lowland showers and mountain snow on Sunday.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow continued above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches through this evening.
* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood.