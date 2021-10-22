Fill The Bus with Coats for Kids 2021

For over 30 years NBC Right Now has been serving the kids of Tri-Cities and Yakima by hosting our annual Coats for Kids drive to collect coats for children in need this winter.
In addition to our drop off locations in Tri-Cities and Yakima, we will be hosting monthly Fill the Bus events to collect more coats this winter! This year's Fill the Bus events will be Friday, October 29th, November 12th, and December 17th.
The Tri-Cites event will be at the Kadlec Healthplex located at 1268 Lee Blvd in Richland from 5 AM to 1 PM and made possible by Kadlec and Ben Franklin Transit.
The Yakima event will be at SeaGalley's located at 25 E Valley Mall Blvd in Union Gap from 5 AM to 1 PM and made possible by Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
Come by these locations and drop off a coat and say hi to our staff!