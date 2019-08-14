Wonderful Wednesday with high some high clouds today. Early morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
A dry cold front will drop south out of British Columbia tomorrow and may trigger a few stray showers in the mountains. Everyone else should remain dry with daytime highs just a few degrees cooler. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. A couple of weak upper level disturbance will drop south in the northwesterly flow Friday and Saturday. I'm only expecting some high clouds and locally breezy winds. Especially in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Weekend temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the 50s.
The quiet and nice weather will continue into early next week with highs in the low 90s.