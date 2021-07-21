Clear and breezy tonight though the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and through the Columbia Basin winds 15-20 mph gusts up to 30 mph and decreasing after midnight. Low temperatures overnight in the mid to upper 50’s. Nice day tomorrow and finally a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80’s this however is short-lived as high-pressure builds bringing a gradual warm up back to the mid to upper 90’s with Sunday being the warmest day close to 100 in the Tri-Cities. Dry and hot weather into next week.
Red Flag Warning... Expires tonight at 10 PM