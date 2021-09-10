Happy Friday!
Mostly cloudy with increasing rain showers mid-morning through this afternoon. Showers will begin to decrease this evening-tonight except for the Blues where we could see an isolated thunderstorm until midnight. The air quality remains moderate to very unhealthy across the region this morning. The rain and breezy winds from this weather system should help a little with the air quality later today. Morning temperature in the 60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon temperatures falling into the upper 60s.
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County and NE Oregon until Monday
- Moderate-Very Unhealthy AQ
A weather system is currently moving through central Oregon on its way to western Montana by tomorrow morning. This system is tracking a little more west and that means most areas should see a tenth of an inch of rain or less. However, we could see locally heavier amounts around stronger showers and thunderstorms where .25" to .50" is possible. Hopefully this will help the firefighters.
We should have a little break from the poor air quality tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 70s. The haze and smoke will likely return Sunday through at least next Wednesday with highs in the upper70s-low 80s. Breezy to windy weather will develop next Wednesday as a front begins to push on shore bringing some to the Cascades while eastern WA/OR will remain dry.
Models are showing another chance for rain late next Friday evening through Saturday morning with Highs in the 70s.