Partly cloudy and very windy tonight winds 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A slight chance of showers in the foothills of the blues tonight and overnight lows in the 40s.
Mostly sunny and windy for Tuesday again winds 25-35 mph and gusts 40+mph daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday-Thursday will be dry and slightly warmer with highs in the 70s and heading back to the 80s.
Friday another system moves in bringing unsettled storms and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, with afternoon clearing and some sun breaks.
Weekend: Slight chance of showers otherwise sunny and slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid and upper 70s.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
