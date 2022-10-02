BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire.
Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of fire is unknown at this time.
Crews from Kennewick, Pasco and Benton County Fire are on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
