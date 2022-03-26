KENNEWICK, WA - Fire crews from Benton County Fire District No. 1, Kennewick Fire, Pasco Fire and Richland Fire Department all responded to a call of a fire at Summit Storage.
Captain Aaron Biben with Benton County Fire District No. 1 says, when the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the South end of the facility.
15 FD units, about 30 firefighters, were on scene to help extinguish the fire. At this time they have stopped the progression of the fire but are working to find a potential cause.
Captain Biben says about 15 storage units are damaged from smoke or fire. The owners of Summit Storage the 15 units were notified.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
