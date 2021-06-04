Mostly sunny, cooler and windy today with gusts 30-40. The gusty winds, extremely dry conditions and low humidity across are creating a critical fire danger across the region today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
Red Flag Warning... 11 AM to 10 PM
- Critical Fire Danger
- Rapid Fire Spread
- Extreme Fire Behavior
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
Gusty winds will continue Saturday, however, with cooler temperatures and rising relative humidity red flag conditions appear to be marginal at this time. Heat relief will accompany the gusty winds this weekend with daytime highs falling into the low and upper 70s. Models are showing a weather system tracking along the Washington/British Columbia border Sunday night-Monday morning. This system will bring rain to the Cascades, Inland Northwest and maybe a stray sprinkle in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
Our dry weather pattern continues through early next week with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.