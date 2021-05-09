Fire Near Milepost 95 Completely Out After Multiple Agencies Respond to Help

BENTON COUNTY, WA-
According to Benton County Fire District 2, they were notified around 3:30 pm Saturday of multiple small fires near milepost 95 on I-82. There were several small fires, two of which they extinguished right away. The last two turned into one larger fire.
They received aid from BCFD 3 & 4, Kennewick Fire Department, and Pasco Police Department.
According to BCFD 2, the fire burned roughly 30 acres and the cause is unknown as of right now. The fire is completely out and there were no injuries.