Weather Authority Alert..... High Fire Danger, Smoke, Air Quality, Wind
Hazy/smokey sunshine today with increasing winds by midday. Gusts Northeast at 20-30 mph will produce a high fire danger across the region through tomorrow night. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs low-mid 80s.
Red Flag Warning - Most of WA and OR... Noon Today-11 PM Saturday
- Critical Fire Danger
- Gusts NE 20-30 MPH
- Rapid Fire Spread
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
- NE Winds Could Complicate Firefighting Efforts
The fire threat will continue Saturday with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Smoke from fires across the Pacific Northwest is finally impacting our air quality. Many locations in eastern WA/OR are seeing moderate to unhealthy air quality this morning. Expect the air quality to get worse tonight as northeasterly winds push dense smoke, from fires in northern Idaho, into the southeast WA and northeast OR.
Air Quality Alert - Southeast WA and Northeast OR... 8 PM Tonight-Monday Morning
- Counties... WA: Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Asotin; OR: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
- Unhealthy Air Quality
- Especially for young, elderly and people with heart or lung disease
High pressure is overhead on Sunday with lighter winds and warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Mid and high level clouds begin to increase late Sunday and Monday as a moisture plume, from Tropical Storm Kay, moves into the Pacific Northwest. We may even see a stray or thunderstorm Monday in the mountains. Highs cool into the mid-upper 80s. Models continue to struggle with upper level low next week. Right now it appears we will only have a slight chance for a stray shower next Tuesday.
