Firefighters say garage is a total loss after fire

YAKIMA, WA - East Valley firefighters are looking into what caused two fires on Sunday to start at in the same place in less than 24 hours.
The first fire was reported around 6 in the morning on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a call on the 900 block of North 33 rd Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from an 80-foot garage.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire but it was less than 12 hours later when firefighters were called back out to the same spot.
According to the East Valley fire chief, the explosions all happened after the fire started. He believes it was three tanks of propane that blew up.
The chief also says Yakima County Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire as they believe it was suspicious. Both fires started outside of the garage with lumber and debris burning.
While no one was inside the garage during either of the fire, vehicles and tools were lost. The estimated value of damage is 150 thousand dollars and the garage was a total loss.