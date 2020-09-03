BENTON CITY,WA- Multiple fire crews from Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla Counties responded to a 50 acre brushfire between Benton City and South Richland Thursday evening. Crews have not contained the fire as of 9 p.m. Thursday evening.
Fire crews said the fire was not threatening homes or other structures, but was moving down hill. Crews say the fire started at the top of N. Dennis Rd. and N. Webber Canyon Road.
Both roads have been closed to the public and crews told drivers to avoid the area.
Crews responded to the area after witnesses saw flames around 8 p.m. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
This is a developing story.