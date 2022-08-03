SELAH, Wash.-
A fire at a multi-family apartment complex in Selah on Tuesday, has left 50 people temporarily displaced.
Two dozen apartment units were impacted by the fire and smoke damage rendered a second structure uninhabitable.
The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Selah Civic Center (216 1st ST).
For more information on the red cross and their relief efforts in Selah, please visit http://www.redcross.org/
