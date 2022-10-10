Abandoned home catches fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on fire on the 400 block of S Gum Street around 11:09 a.m. on October 10, according to a press release from Fire Chief Chad Michael.
Less than five minutes later, crews were on scene reporting a lot of dark smoke coming from the back of the house and fire from a side window. Michael reports all the doors and windows, except one, had been boarded up.
Crews searched for anyone around but found no one, according to the press release. They used the open window to spray water on the fire and extinguish it. However, some fire had spread to the attic, so crews reportedly had to cut an opening in the home near the roofline to put it out.
All the fire was extinguished in less than 15 minutes of crews arriving. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Michael. KFD wants to remind the community of the danger posed by abandoned structures, specifically to firefighters.
