Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395

NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
It was expected to be a much bigger fire, but luckily was cleared before 9 p.m. Mauseth said travelers on the 395 do not need to worry about the fire.
Chief Mauseth wants to remind people to take care of their equipment, like trailers, to prevent similar fires. Don't drive or drag equipment that could cause friction and lead to fires. Be considerate of what you put on the already hot roads.
