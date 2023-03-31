KENNEWICK, Wash. - Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a field fire caused by debris in the area of S. Oak St. and E. Bowles Rd Friday evening.
According to a press release from BCFD 1, crews responded to what they originally believed was a building on fire. Instead they found piles of burning weeds, branches and wood.
BCFD 1 said that the owner of the property told officials that the fire had started accidently while he cleared the debris and the wind had spread the fire across the field. While the owner was not able to put water on the fire, he used a small tractor to help clear the grass and keep the fire from spreading.
Officials said there were no injuries or damage to the property.
According to BCFD 1, metal blades from a tractor or lawnmower hitting a rock can spark a fire and anyone working in areas with flammable materials like dry gas should be extra careful.
BCFD 1 said that residents of Benton County who plan to burn any yard debris should always check with the Benton Clean Air Agency, as they post daily burn decisions based on wind and air conditions.
