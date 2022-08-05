WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
After nearly two decades of fruit sales fundraising by the music boosters, the Walla Walla High School music department is getting a Steinway B grand piano.
The $24,000 used piano was purchased from a church in Salem, Oregon and delivered by a piano broker, a local tuner will help set the piano up.
For Walla Walla Public Schools Music Coordinator Roger Garcia, who has been with the district for 16 years, the grand piano was worth the wait.
"This piano will sound so much better and enhance the experience of our music students. We can't thank the music boosters enough for this amazing gift."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.