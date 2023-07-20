KENNEWICK, Wash. --
UPDATE 12:02 p.m.: Nine Mile Canyon Road is closed, according to BCFD 1.
Officials said in a Facebook post the fire continues to spread and they have called several resources to help fight it.
Everyone is advised to stay away from the area until further notice.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Benton County Fire District 1 is responding to a 10-acre wildfire along S Nine Mile Canyon Road south of Kennewick.
In a tweet the fire district said the fire is being fed by light brush and is threatening utility poles but no buildings.
Responders ask the public to stay out of the area to allow emergency vehicles to access the wildfire.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
