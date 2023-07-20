KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE 4:13 p.m. - According to a Facebook post from Benton County Fire District 1, the fire is extinguished.
Agencies involved include BCFD1, BCFD2, BCFD4, RFD, KFD and West Benton Fire Rescue.
On Twitter, BCFD1 says Nine Canyon Road will reopen as soon as County Roads can remove barricades.
UPDATE 3:06 p.m. - According to a tweet from Benton County Fire District 1, the fire is no longer growing in size.
The final acreage estimate is 400 acres. The fire is 50% contained.
Crews will be at the fire mopping up for several hours.
BCFD1 received support from KFD, BCFD2, West Valley, BCFD4 and RFD in fighting the fire.
UPDATE 2:56 p.m. - According to a tweet from Benton County Fire District 1, crews expect mop up to start soon.
Crews are currently performing backburning operations to prevent more burning.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Drivers are being asked to avoid Nine Canyon Rd and to stay off of SR 397 in Benton County so that crews have the access and room they need to fight a brush fire near Jump Off Joe.
According to Jenna Kochenauer with BCFD1 the fire near Nine Mile Canyon Rd south of Kennewick has burned about 400 acres.
Several windmills in the area are currently threatened by the fire that is in hilly terrain full of thick, dry vegetation according to BCFD1.
UPDATE 12:02 p.m.: Nine Mile Canyon Road is closed, according to BCFD 1.
Officials said in a Facebook post the fire continues to spread and they have called several resources to help fight it.
Everyone is advised to stay away from the area until further notice.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Benton County Fire District 1 is responding to a 10-acre wildfire along S Nine Canyon Road south of Kennewick.
In a tweet the fire district said the fire is being fed by light brush and is threatening utility poles but no buildings.
Responders ask the public to stay out of the area to allow emergency vehicles to access the wildfire.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
