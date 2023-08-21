BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Clean Air Agency has released an air quality alert. The air quality is currently listed as VERY UNHEALTHY for Central and Eastern Washington.is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to current and expected smoke impacts.

Air Quality Alerts comprise all Central and Eastern WA counties and are extended through noon on Wednesday. Expect significant clearing on Wednesday. Unfortunately, forecasted northerly winds could bring Canadian smoke to Northern Washington on Thursday and Friday. Changes to the forecast could potentially cause a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels.

Please note that fire danger is currently “EXTREME”. In the event of a fire nearby, conditions can change rapidly. Remain alert; the Washington Smoke Information https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ site has fire, air quality, and health related information.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

Individuals should consider air quality conditions before conducting activities outdoors, especially those who are sensitive to air pollution. Sensitive groups include older adults, children, people who work or exercise outdoors, and those with heart conditions and respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activities.

· Stay indoors when possible.

· Limit your physical activity outdoors, such as running, bicycling, physical labor, and sports.

· Close windows in your home, if possible, and keep the indoor air clean. If you have an air conditioner, use the “recirculation” switch. Use an indoor air filter if available.

· If you do not have an air conditioner, consider finding a public place with clean, air-conditioned indoor air like a public library or a community center.

· N95 or N100 rated masks can help protect some people from air pollution. These masks are usually available at hardware and home repair stores. Please check with your doctor to see if this appropriate for you.

· For more information on ways to reduce your exposure, see the Washington Department of Health’s Smoke from Fire tips at https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires

Air quality can change quickly; current air quality information can be viewed at our website www.bentoncleanair.org on the home page, for more detail follow the links just to the right of the dial for Washington Air Quality Advisory.

Updated statewide information including health guidance can be found at http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ ; Washington Smoke Information.

Updated weather information, including Air Quality Alerts from the National Weather Service can be found at http://www.weather.gov/pdt/.