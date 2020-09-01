BENTON COUNTY,WA- Benton County Fire Crews are trying to contain a brushfire that has burned between 500-600 acres southeast of Kennewick off of SR 397 and Nine Canyon Rd.
Crews say they responded to flames seen from witnesses off of SR 397 around 5:30 Tuesday evening.
Crews combatted the fire as gusty winds drove it to the west and south on Nine Canyon Rd.
By around 9 p.m. crews had slowly contained some of the fire from spreading. Crews said it was moving slowly, but was not threatening any windmills or structures.
WSDOT did close SR 397 and Nine Canyon Rd. for fire crews to gain access to the fire.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
This is a developing story.