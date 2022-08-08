Benton County Fire Danger Forecast now extreme

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County has upgraded its Fire Danger Forecast to Extreme as of August 8 until further notice. The danger forecast is determined by the reported Energy Release Values, which has surpassed 17.
No residential burning of any kind is allowed during Extreme fire danger. Fires will reportedly start extremely easily and spread rapidly. Except for certain emergency agricultural operations, there is absolutely no burning allowed. Call 509-783-6570 before considering any agricultural burning.
“Every fire start has the potential to become large,” said the press release. “Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.