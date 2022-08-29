Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
UPDATE: 9 p.m.
Power has been entirely restored.
UPDATE: 8:58 p.m.
There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours.
AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m.
A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in Benton County on August 29, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. Crews are putting out a big pile of bins that caught fire around the 4000 block of N County Line Road. The road will be closed for several hours, according to YCFD5.
The power outage affected all of Prosser and parts of Benton City for about 15 minutes, according to the Benton PUD. The Cold Creek area is still without power and crews are working to restore it.
