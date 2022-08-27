  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

FINLEY, Wash.-

Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. 

Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. 

Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. 

The official cause of fire is unknown. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.