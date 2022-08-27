FINLEY, Wash.-
Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd.
Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire.
Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time.
The official cause of fire is unknown.
We're told S Meals and and S Priet Rd are closed.
Benton County Fire Districts 1, 2 & 4 are on scene as well as Pasco Fire and Kennewick Fire.
Crews have requested more resources.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
