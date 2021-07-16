UPDATE (12:28 PM): Washington Department of Transportation confirms that State Route 821 from mile post 2 to 25. There is no estimated time the road will reopen.
SELAH, WA - The Selah Fire Department confirms there is a brush fire along the Yakima Canyon State Route 821 in between Yakima and Ellensburg.
Selah fire, KVFR, DNT and Yakima training center are on scene of a 15-20 acre brush fire in the Yakima river canyon.
Level 3 Evacuations 10 miles all directions.
SR-821 is currently shut down. Please avoid the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.