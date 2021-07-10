Burbank Creek Fire Near Selah Has Burned Over 1000 Acres

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA-

UPDATE 7/10/21 10:11 pm:

From Yakima County Sheriff's Office:

***LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS-TERRACE HEIGHTS RESIDENTS***
There are currently level three, meaning GO NOW, orders in place for the following locations:
Between the Yakima and Terrace Heights Ridge South and East to the Bohoskey/Solar Lane general area. Deputies are currently in the area attempting to evacuate residents, however please call your family and friends that may live in the area.
Also, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA SO FIRST RESPONDERS CAN WORK.

UPDATE 7/10/21 9:50 pm: 

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD PRESS RELEASE

At about 4:30 p.m. today, Yakima Training Center Fire Department received a mutual aid request from Kittitas County Dispatch to respond to a report of two fires burning on the west side of I-82 near mile post 18.

The fire started by unknown means from Burbank Creek off of the Installation and has spread eastward on to Yakima Training Center.

 YTC Fire initially estimated the fire to be 300-400 acres. Due to winds, heavy fuels and dry conditions the fire spread rapidly and traveled in a southeasterly direction.

At 8:30 pm, the fire had traveled through the canyon located between Yakima Ridge and Umtanum Ridge and had grown to approximately 5,000 acres.

Multiple partnering agencies are involved in fighting the fire including Selah, Kittitas, Yakima, and Department of Natural Resources with air assets. YTC dozer crews are also engaged.

Travelers are urged to move over and/or reduce your vehicle’s speed when approaching a scene where incident responders are present or traveling along Northwest and Southeast I-82.

The YTC Emergency Operation Center has been activated.

UPDATE 7/10/21 8:50 pm: 

**Evacuation Notification for Burbank Fire (Yakima County, WA)** - 8:50PM on 7/10/2021

Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued Level 2 and Level 3 Evacuations for the area north of Roza Hill Drive, East of North 57th Street, South of the Yakima Training Center, and along Chapman Road.
 
Residents are advised to evacuate now or be ready to evacuate as the fire continues to move south towards Terrace Heights. Firefighters are working diligently to slow this fire down but weather conditions are working against them.
 
A shelter should be opened within the next couple hours, more details to follow.
 
According to Chief Kevin Sullivan from the Yakima Training Center, The Burbank Creek Fire near Selah has now burned over 1000 acres.

It started on I-82 and is now heading southeast. The fire has spread into the area of The Yakima Training Center and they have evacuated.

There are level one evacuations for those living south of Yakima Ridge.

Units from Kittitas, Yakima, and Selah Fire have responded as well as DNR. Crews from Yakima Training Center also helped fight the fire. 

This is a wind-driven fire and the cause is currently unknown.

According to WSDOT, Westbound I-82 is closed at East Selah (milepost 26) due to the brush fire. Drivers are advised to use SR 821 through the Yakima River Canyon as an alternative route. Eastbound I-82 between Ellensburg and Yakima is open.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

