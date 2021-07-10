YAKIMA COUNTY, WA-
UPDATE 7/11/21 10:05 AM:
As of Sunday morning, officials say the fire is estimated to be at 7,000 acres. The fire is at 50% containment.
Currently, there are three hand crews, three engines, one water tender, and two dozers working on the fire.
They have ordered additional resources to fight the fire and hoping to see them later today and tomorrow.
The fire was detected at 4:30 pm on Saturday afternoon adjacent to I-82 near milepost 18.
The wind, dry conditions, and fuels like grass and sage spread the fire quickly.
According to Yakima Valley Emergency Management, all evacuations have been reduced to Level 1 (Be Ready) as the risk of the fire towards homes has been reduced. More information on the status, size, containment, and more will be available later as incident Management team members arrive on site.
UPDATE 7/11/21 9:07 am:
WSDOT says I-82 westbound milepost 26 near Selah is open. The brush fire in the vicinity has burned away from the highway.
UPDATE 7/10/21 10:11 pm:
From Yakima County Sheriff's Office:
UPDATE 7/10/21 9:50 pm:
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD PRESS RELEASE:
At about 4:30 p.m. today, Yakima Training Center Fire Department received a mutual aid request from Kittitas County Dispatch to respond to a report of two fires burning on the west side of I-82 near mile post 18.
The fire started by unknown means from Burbank Creek off of the Installation and has spread eastward on to Yakima Training Center.
YTC Fire initially estimated the fire to be 300-400 acres. Due to winds, heavy fuels and dry conditions the fire spread rapidly and traveled in a southeasterly direction.
At 8:30 pm, the fire had traveled through the canyon located between Yakima Ridge and Umtanum Ridge and had grown to approximately 5,000 acres.
Multiple partnering agencies are involved in fighting the fire including Selah, Kittitas, Yakima, and Department of Natural Resources with air assets. YTC dozer crews are also engaged.
Travelers are urged to move over and/or reduce your vehicle’s speed when approaching a scene where incident responders are present or traveling along Northwest and Southeast I-82.
The YTC Emergency Operation Center has been activated.
UPDATE 7/10/21 8:50 pm:
**Evacuation Notification for Burbank Fire (Yakima County, WA)** - 8:50PM on 7/10/2021
According to Chief Kevin Sullivan from the Yakima Training Center, The Burbank Creek Fire near Selah has now burned over 1000 acres.
It started on I-82 and is now heading southeast. The fire has spread into the area of The Yakima Training Center and they have evacuated.
There are level one evacuations for those living south of Yakima Ridge.
Units from Kittitas, Yakima, and Selah Fire have responded as well as DNR. Crews from Yakima Training Center also helped fight the fire.
This is a wind-driven fire and the cause is currently unknown.
According to WSDOT, Westbound I-82 is closed at East Selah (milepost 26) due to the brush fire. Drivers are advised to use SR 821 through the Yakima River Canyon as an alternative route. Eastbound I-82 between Ellensburg and Yakima is open.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.